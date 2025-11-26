Ayodhya Ram Temple flag hoisting marks spiritual resurgence of India, says UP CM Yogi

LUCKNOW: Adityanath said the completion of the Ayodhya Ram Temple construction was not the end of a yajna but the addition of another chapter in the spiritual history of the country.

While welcoming the dignitaries, including PM Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and others, the UP CM emphasised that the grand temple of Lord Shri Ram reflected the faith, honour, and self-respect of 1.4 billion Indians.

PM Modi, prior to raising the flag on top of the flagpole constructed in the traditional North Indian Nagara architectural style, visited all other temples on the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi premises. The surrounding 800-metre Parkota, a circumambulatory enclosure built around the temple in the South Indian architectural tradition, reflects the temple's architectural diversity.

He offered prayers at the temples of Maharshi Vashishtha, Maharshi Vishwamitra, Maharshi Agastya, Maharshi Valmiki, Devi Ahilya, Nishadraj Guha and Mata Shabari.He also visited the Sheshavtar Mandir and offered puja at Mata Annapurna Mandir. The PM also took darshan and pooja at Ram Darbar Garbh Grah followed by darshan at Ram Lalla Garbha Grah.

Yogi, extending heartfelt congratulations to the karmayogis whose dedication made the construction of the temple possible in such a short duration, recalled centuries-long struggle saying: “Although dynasties and generations changed over time, unwavering faith remained constant.”

It may be recalled that after the Supreme Court’s order settling the vexed Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute on November 9, 2019, PM Modi had laid the foundation of the temple on August 5, 2020 following which temple construction commenced. The temple was opened for people with the consecration of Ram Lalla in sanctum sanctorum of the temple in a glittering ceremony on January 22, 2024.

CM Yogi Adityanath dedicated the momentous day to the saints, devotees, and warriors of temple movement who sacrificed their lives to see the temple in Ayodhya.