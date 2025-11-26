JNUSU denies Delhi Police charge over India Gate protest; demands release of detained students

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) on Wednesday denied involvement in Sunday's anti-pollution protest during which pro-Maoist slogans were allegedly raised. The union also called for action against "police brutality" and demanded the release of all detained students.

JNUSU said it has "repeatedly" informed the Delhi Police that it was "neither the organiser nor a participant" at the demonstration on Sunday.

The FIR dated November 23, states in Hindi: "It was known from social media and reliable sources that, on November 23 at 4 pm, under the banner of Delhi Co-ordinate Committee for Clean Air, members of AISA, JNUSU, etc. will protest at India Gate."

JNUSU issued a statement in response to the FIR, saying, "We have records of our communication to the Delhi Police that JNUSU is neither the organiser nor a participant in the programme. Despite making repeated communication to Delhi, such acts of naming only raise suspicions on the intentions of the Delhi Police."

JNUSU accused the police of "brutality and repression" and demanded action against officers who allegedly manhandled and assaulted students, along with the release of all detainees.

According to the FIR lodged in the matter, slogans such as "Hidma amar rahe," "kitne Hidma maroge, har ghar se Hidma niklega," and "Hidma ji ko laal salaam" were raised during the protest.