‘Most unhelpful’: MEA slams China's arbitrary actions amid row over Arunachal woman's detention

NEW DELHI: Arbitrary actions by China involving an Indian citizen from Arunachal Pradesh are “most unhelpful” to ongoing efforts by both countries to build mutual trust and gradually normalise bilateral ties, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.
The remark came in response to questions about the impact of the detention of an Arunachal Pradesh-born Indian national at Shanghai airport on bilateral relations.
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at the weekly briefing, “Arbitrary actions by China involving an Indian citizen from Arunachal Pradesh are most unhelpful towards efforts being made by both sides to build mutual trust and understanding, and gradually move towards normalisation of bilateral relations.”
The comments followed allegations by Prema Wangjom Thongdok, a UK-based Indian national, who said her short layover on 21 November turned into a “traumatising ordeal” when immigration officials at Shanghai airport allegedly refused to accept her Indian passport because it listed Arunachal Pradesh as her birthplace.
Reiterating India’s position, Jaiswal said Arunachal Pradesh is “an integral and inalienable part of India” and added that “no amount of denial by China will alter the indisputable reality.” The MEA made a similar assertion a day earlier after Beijing refuted allegations of harassment and reiterated its claim over the state.
Responding to a separate question on ongoing talks under the Special Representatives mechanism, Jaiswal stressed the importance of maintaining calm along the border.
“Our position in this regard has always been very clear and consistent. Since October 2024, both sides have worked closely to maintain peace and tranquillity in the border regions and it is on this basis that progress has been made particularly in people-centric engagements,” he said.
India and China reached an understanding in October 2024 to end the standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. India has repeatedly rejected China’s claims over Arunachal Pradesh.