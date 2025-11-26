‘Most unhelpful’: MEA slams China's arbitrary actions amid row over Arunachal woman's detention

The comments followed allegations by Prema Wangjom Thongdok, a UK-based Indian national, who said her short layover on 21 November turned into a “traumatising ordeal” when immigration officials at Shanghai airport allegedly refused to accept her Indian passport because it listed Arunachal Pradesh as her birthplace.

Reiterating India’s position, Jaiswal said Arunachal Pradesh is “an integral and inalienable part of India” and added that “no amount of denial by China will alter the indisputable reality.” The MEA made a similar assertion a day earlier after Beijing refuted allegations of harassment and reiterated its claim over the state.

Responding to a separate question on ongoing talks under the Special Representatives mechanism, Jaiswal stressed the importance of maintaining calm along the border.

“Our position in this regard has always been very clear and consistent. Since October 2024, both sides have worked closely to maintain peace and tranquillity in the border regions and it is on this basis that progress has been made particularly in people-centric engagements,” he said.

India and China reached an understanding in October 2024 to end the standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. India has repeatedly rejected China’s claims over Arunachal Pradesh.