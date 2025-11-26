Red Fort blast case: NIA arrests Faridabad resident for providing shelter, logistic support to main accused

CHANDIGARH: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Soyab of Dhauj near Al Falah University in Faridabad for allegedly providing shelter and logistic support to Dr Umar-un Nabi, the main accused in the Red Forst blast case. The blast took place on November 10.

He is the seventh accused arrested by the apex investigating agency in the case, as a part of a 'white-collar' terror module.

Sources claimed that Soyab allegedly gave refuge to Umar shortly before the attack and helped him facilitate his movements.

"The agency continues to pursue various leads in connection with the suicide bombing, and has been conducting searches across States in coordination with the respective police forces in a bid to identify and track others involved in the gruesome attack," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Sources claimed Soyab will be investigated with the earlier detained accused, as investigators will try to sort out the operational structure of the “white-collar” module that helped the bomber.

Efforts to unravel the entire conspiracy behind the terror attack are underway.