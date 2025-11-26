Row over Muslim students at Vaishno Devi medical college intensifies as Sangarsh Samiti threatens protests

SRINAGAR: The controversy over MBBS admissions at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district intensified on Wednesday, with the Vaishno Devi Sangarsh Samiti (VDSS) threatening large-scale protests if the newly released admission list is not withdrawn.
VDSS convenor Colonel (Retd) Sukhbir Singh Mankotia told TNIE that the group, which comprises around 60 organisations, is demanding immediate cancellation of the 2025–26 MBBS selection list. SMVDIME, located at Kakryal, was allotted 50 MBBS seats for the upcoming academic year, of which 42 have been secured by Muslim students, triggering protests from several right-wing Hindu groups and the BJP.
Mankotia alleged that the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board “did not follow due procedure” and claimed there was “some hanky-panky” as the admission process was “kept secret.” He argued that the institute was built using donations and offerings made by Hindu devotees and that the selection of Muslim candidates had “hurt sentiments of the community.”
Opposing the admission of Muslim students, he claimed: “Muslims don’t believe in idol worship and hence it would not be feasible for them to undergo education in an institute which has been set up by the money of idol worshippers.”
The VDSS plans to write to President Droupadi Murmu, J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and the Union Health Minister seeking immediate cancellation of the admission list. “If the list is not cancelled, then we will be compelled to take to the roads and stage forceful protests. The government should respect the sentiments of Hindus,” Mankotia warned.
Several right-wing groups, including the Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Yuva Rajput Sabha and Movement Kalki, have also opposed the admissions, arguing that institutions funded through shrine donations should prioritise Hindu students.
A BJP delegation led by Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma met Lt Governor Manoj Sinha seeking a review of the admission criteria, enhanced transparency, and consideration of devotees’ sentiments. “Only those who have faith in Vaishno Devi should get admission there,” Sharma said.
In sharp contrast, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah rejected the demand to cancel the admissions, asserting that the selected students had qualified through NEET and could not be denied seats on religious grounds. “Students were seeking medical education and had no objection to the institute's religious affiliation. Now you want to deny admission on the basis of religion,” he said, warning that excluding meritorious students could have wider social consequences.
Abdullah added that if the intention was to restrict admissions to a particular community, the college should have been granted minority status at the time of its establishment. “Don’t push Muslim students like this, then if something happens you blame the entire community, If you don’t want Muslim students to study in this college, then give it minority status and our children will go somewhere else. They will go to Turkey or Bangladesh” he said.
The VDSS has said it will escalate its agitation if the admission list is not cancelled, insisting that “the government should respect the sentiments of Hindus.”