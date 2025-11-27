Centre announces Panjab University Senate election dates after weeks of protests, political backlash

CHANDIGARH: After weeks of protests and massive political backlash across Punjab and Chandigarh, the Union government has finally approved the dates for the Panjab University Senate elections to be held next year, with the Vice-President, who is also the Chancellor, approving the poll schedule.
The central government has accepted a key demand of protesting students at Panjab University, with Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan, who is also the Chancellor of the university, approving the Senate election schedule. The decision was communicated to the PU Vice-Chancellor, Prof Renu Vig, today.
As per a letter issued today by Under Secretary Sarita Chauhan in the Vice-President’s Secretariat, “Please refer to the Punjab University’s letter no. DR 1/25/8393 dated November 9, 2025 forwarding the schedule of dates for the Senate elections in Punjab University. In this regard, I am directed to convey that the Vice President of India and Chancellor Panjab University has approved the schedule of Senate elections as proposed in the aforementioned letter.’’
The Senate has 91 members, and elections are held for 49 seats. The term of the previous Senate ended in October last year.
The elections for various constituencies of the Senate, which is PU's primary decision-making body, will be held between 9 September and 4 October 2026. The schedule includes polls across multiple constituencies, with the first notification to be issued in January 2026.
Elections for principals and staff will be held on 7 September 2026, teachers’ constituencies on 14 September, heads and faculty of arts colleges on 20 September, and the registered graduate constituency also on 20 September. Counting of votes will take place on 22 September, while faculty elections will be held on 4 October.
The announcement triggered celebrations at the protest site of the PU Bachao Morcha, with students rejoicing and calling friends and leaders to join them.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Renu Vig also visited the site and appealed to students to end their agitation, saying their core demands had been met. However, the Morcha had not formally decided to withdraw the protest.
Protesting students said their movement would continue over some pending demands. These include the withdrawal of criminal cases filed against agitators who clashed with Chandigarh Police.
This demand remained unresolved after the central government rolled back its earlier decision to downsize the Senate and abolish much of its election process.
The controversial restructuring move, introduced through four notifications between 30 October and 7 November, was withdrawn within a week following widespread criticism. But the students continued their protests, supported by various political parties, farmers’ unions and the Quami Insaaf Morcha.
On 10 November, a complete shutdown of the university led to chaos not only on campus but across Chandigarh, as protesters broke through the university gates and clashed with the police. The second shutdown, held yesterday, remained peaceful, although the university had to defer some examinations.
Reacting to the announcement, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal said, “I congratulate all the students, staff, and alumni of Panjab University on their milestone victory in forcing the Government of India to announce the schedule for Senate elections. This victory has been made possible by the strength of unity demonstrated by students through a peaceful democratic struggle.’’
Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said it was a victory for students and a victory for democracy “over the dictatorial and authoritarian BJP government at the centre, which wanted to do away with democratic body, the Senate.’’
Senior AAP leader and MP from Anandpur Sahib, Malvinder Singh Kang, said, “Heartfelt congratulations to the resilient students, teachers, faculty, and the indomitable people of Punjab who stood unbreakable in the face of relentless adversity. Better late than never, justice has finally prevailed.
The long-overdue approval of Senate elections at Panjab University marks a resounding victory for the people. This iconic institution is Punjab’s beating heart and eternal soul. The Centre sought to trample its autonomy, but Punjab’s united, uncompromising resistance has triumphed.’’