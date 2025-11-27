Centre announces Panjab University Senate election dates after weeks of protests, political backlash

CHANDIGARH: After weeks of protests and massive political backlash across Punjab and Chandigarh, the Union government has finally approved the dates for the Panjab University Senate elections to be held next year, with the Vice-President, who is also the Chancellor, approving the poll schedule.

As per a letter issued today by Under Secretary Sarita Chauhan in the Vice-President’s Secretariat, “Please refer to the Punjab University’s letter no. DR 1/25/8393 dated November 9, 2025 forwarding the schedule of dates for the Senate elections in Punjab University. In this regard, I am directed to convey that the Vice President of India and Chancellor Panjab University has approved the schedule of Senate elections as proposed in the aforementioned letter.’’

The Senate has 91 members, and elections are held for 49 seats. The term of the previous Senate ended in October last year.

The elections for various constituencies of the Senate, which is PU's primary decision-making body, will be held between 9 September and 4 October 2026. The schedule includes polls across multiple constituencies, with the first notification to be issued in January 2026.

Elections for principals and staff will be held on 7 September 2026, teachers’ constituencies on 14 September, heads and faculty of arts colleges on 20 September, and the registered graduate constituency also on 20 September. Counting of votes will take place on 22 September, while faculty elections will be held on 4 October.

The announcement triggered celebrations at the protest site of the PU Bachao Morcha, with students rejoicing and calling friends and leaders to join them.