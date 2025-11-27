Delhi blast probe finds terror suspect operated multiple Faridabad hideouts near university

FARIDABAD: The Delhi blast investigation has revealed that Dr Muzammil Ganaie, one of the prime suspects arrested in connection with the alleged white-collar terror module linked to the 10 November terrorist incident, had maintained two additional hideouts near Al-Falah University, police sources have said.

In addition to renting accommodation in Fatehpur Taga and Dhauj in Faridabad, Muzammil had taken a house on rent from the former sarpanch of Khori Jamalpur village on the pretext of starting a Kashmiri fruit business, as well as a small room built on a farmer’s land, the sources said.

The accommodation, owned by Jumma Khan, comprised three bedrooms, a hall and a kitchen. It was located about 4 kilometres from Al-Falah University, where Muzammil worked and from where he was picked up by the J&K Police.

He stayed at this house between April and July on a monthly rent of ₹8,000, according to the sources. The house was constructed above a plastic raw material factory also owned by Khan.