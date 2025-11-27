Delhi blast probe finds terror suspect operated multiple Faridabad hideouts near university

FARIDABAD: The Delhi blast investigation has revealed that Dr Muzammil Ganaie, one of the prime suspects arrested in connection with the alleged white-collar terror module linked to the 10 November terrorist incident, had maintained two additional hideouts near Al-Falah University, police sources have said.
In addition to renting accommodation in Fatehpur Taga and Dhauj in Faridabad, Muzammil had taken a house on rent from the former sarpanch of Khori Jamalpur village on the pretext of starting a Kashmiri fruit business, as well as a small room built on a farmer’s land, the sources said.
The accommodation, owned by Jumma Khan, comprised three bedrooms, a hall and a kitchen. It was located about 4 kilometres from Al-Falah University, where Muzammil worked and from where he was picked up by the J&K Police.
He stayed at this house between April and July on a monthly rent of ₹8,000, according to the sources. The house was constructed above a plastic raw material factory also owned by Khan.
A team from the NIA recently took Muzammil to the village as part of its Delhi blast probe. NIA officers questioned Khan for several hours during their visit.
Sources said Jumma, during questioning, told officers that Muzammil had informed him he wanted to start a Kashmiri fruit business and needed space for it. However, after about three months, he vacated the house, claiming it was too hot.
Jumma clarified that he had no prior connection with Muzammil and that their first meeting took place at Al-Falah Hospital, where Jumma’s nephew was undergoing cancer treatment.
"He had vacated my house after around three months. I never suspected that he was a terrorist," said Khan.
The NIA probe also revealed that Muzammil had stored a substantial amount of explosive material for approximately 12 days in a room built on a piece of land belonging to a farmer. He later shifted the explosive material to a room in the house of cleric Ishtiyak in Fatehpur Taga village, sources said.