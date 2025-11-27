J&K police raid sites linked to banned Jamaat-e-Islami amid crackdown on 'terror support ecosystem'

Police on Thursday launched coordinated raids and inspections across the Kashmir Valley, targeting locations linked to the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) and conducting city-wide checks at madrassas and mosques as part of an ongoing crackdown aimed at dismantling what authorities described as the “terror support ecosystem”.

Officials said searches were carried out in Srinagar, Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, Budgam and Kupwara.

The raids targeted residential premises and business establishments linked to JeI members and their associates following credible intelligence suggesting anti-national activities.

Electronic devices, documents and literature were seized for detailed scrutiny, they said.

In Srinagar, police conducted extensive searches at the residences and establishments of Umar Sultan Guru from Chanpora, Mohammad Abdullah Wani from Budgam, currently residing at Mandir Bagh Baghat, Ghulam Mohammad Bhat from Bemina, Mohammad Ramzan Naik alias Faheem from Lal Bazar, Bashir Ahmad Lone from Harwan, and Manzoor Ahmad of Nowgam Chowk.

Searches were also conducted at locations associated with JeI-affiliated institutions, including the residences of Mohammad Ramzan Lone of Soura (Ramzana Memorial Educational Institute), Shahid Zahgeer of Buchpora Soura (Ramzana Memorial School), and Peer Giyas Ud Din of Nowgam (Falah Research Ramzan Centre), officials said.

Police also raided several institutions linked to JeI ideology, including Jamiat-ul-Banaat at Kashmir University in Lal Bazar, Rahat Manzil (JK Yateem Khana) in Bagh-i-Nand Singh, Chattabal, Chinar Publication Trust in Maisuma and Al-Kousar Book Shop in Maisuma.

In Kupwara, searches were conducted at the Jamia Islamia Institute in Waripora, Handwara, based on information indicating suspected unlawful activities.

The crackdown intensified following the 10 November blast near Delhi’s Red Fort metro station, which left 13 people dead. The doctor believed to have been driving the car that exploded was identified as Umar Nabi, a resident of Kashmir.