MP government gets tough with IAS officer Santosh Verma over objectionable remark on Brahmin girls

BHOPAL: A show-cause notice has been issued by the Madhya Pradesh government to senior IAS officer Santosh Verma over his recent controversial remark about Brahmin girls.

The show-cause notice served to him on Wednesday evening mentions that his remarks prima facie amounted to a breach of All India Services (Conduct) Rules and invite disciplinary action under provisions of All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules.

The notice issued by the state general administration department also mentions that the remarks made by Verma on November 23 were “inconsistent with the dignity and conduct expected from officers of the Indian Administrative Service.”

The government’s notice further mentions that Verma’s objectionable remark appeared to be an attempt to disturb social harmony and create animosity among groups.

He has been given a week’s time to respond to the notice, failing which appropriate disciplinary action will be initiated against him.

Addressing the provincial convention of the AJJAKS (association of scheduled caste and scheduled tribe employees) as the association’s state president in Bhopal on November 23, Verma, the deputy secretary in the department of agriculture, had made an objectionable remark about Brahmin girls.