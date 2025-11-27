Patna Diary | ‘Yogi Model’ now in Bihar to help contain crime

Is Bihar ready to adopt ‘Yogi Model’ to tackle crime? The issue is now a topic of discussion among people after DCM and senior BJP leader Samrat Chaudhary was given home portfolio. Soon after assuming charge, Chaudhary announced that Anti-Romeo Squads would be formed to prevent eve teasing. The squad members will be deployed near schools and colleges to keep an eye on such elements. Also, the government will use ‘bulldozers’ to run over the criminals’ houses. So far, 400 mafia gangs have been identified, and their properties will be seized. While the ruling dispensation hailed the decision, the Opposition condemned it.
Deepak Prakash taking oath raises eyebrows
Dynastic politics is back in the state, as families and kin of politicians not only emerged victorious in the recently concluded Assembly polls but a few of them were sworn in as ministers in the newly formed NDA government. However, people were taken aback when Deepak Prakash, son of Rajya Sabha member and Rashtriya Lok Morcha president Upendra Kushwaha, took oath as a minister, along with 25 others. Prakash had neither contested the election from any constituency nor is a member of Bihar legislative council. This has sparked much buzz about the long shadow cast by dynastic politics on the state.
Sugarcane growers in an upbeat mood
Sugarcane growers have been on cloud nine ever since the newly formed Cabinet approved a proposal to open 25 new sugar mills and set up a high-level committee headed by the state chief secretary to revive closed sugar mills. During his recent visit to Bihar for campaign in favour of NDA candidates in the state Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had promised to revive closed sugar mills. The Cabinet’s nod to the proposal assumed significance in the wake of rising demand of ethanol. Sugarcane is a primary feedstock for producing ethanol, a biofuel made through fermentation.
Ramashankar
Our correspondent in Bihar
ramashankar@newindianexpress.com