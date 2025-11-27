Patna Diary | ‘Yogi Model’ now in Bihar to help contain crime

Is Bihar ready to adopt ‘Yogi Model’ to tackle crime? The issue is now a topic of discussion among people after DCM and senior BJP leader Samrat Chaudhary was given home portfolio. Soon after assuming charge, Chaudhary announced that Anti-Romeo Squads would be formed to prevent eve teasing. The squad members will be deployed near schools and colleges to keep an eye on such elements. Also, the government will use ‘bulldozers’ to run over the criminals’ houses. So far, 400 mafia gangs have been identified, and their properties will be seized. While the ruling dispensation hailed the decision, the Opposition condemned it.

Deepak Prakash taking oath raises eyebrows

Dynastic politics is back in the state, as families and kin of politicians not only emerged victorious in the recently concluded Assembly polls but a few of them were sworn in as ministers in the newly formed NDA government. However, people were taken aback when Deepak Prakash, son of Rajya Sabha member and Rashtriya Lok Morcha president Upendra Kushwaha, took oath as a minister, along with 25 others. Prakash had neither contested the election from any constituency nor is a member of Bihar legislative council. This has sparked much buzz about the long shadow cast by dynastic politics on the state.