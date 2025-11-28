Centre to push for discussion on ‘Vande Mataram’ in Winter Session; ready to respond on SIR debate demand

The central government is considering a day-long discussion on ‘Vande Mataram’ during the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament starting December 1, said top government sources.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs may begin reaching out to Opposition parties for support at the all-party meeting scheduled for Sunday, held ahead of the session’s opening. The government plans to mark the 150th anniversary of the song with the special debate in both Houses.

According to a News 18 report, officials have said that the discussion aims to highlight Vande Mataram’s enduring cultural and nationalist significance, particularly for young Indians. They pointed out that the practice of reciting the song at the end of each parliamentary session underscores its symbolic importance.