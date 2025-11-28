Centre to push for discussion on ‘Vande Mataram’ in Winter Session; ready to respond on SIR debate demand

The central government is considering a day-long discussion on ‘Vande Mataram’ during the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament starting December 1, said top government sources.
According to sources familiar with the matter, the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs may begin reaching out to Opposition parties for support at the all-party meeting scheduled for Sunday, held ahead of the session’s opening. The government plans to mark the 150th anniversary of the song with the special debate in both Houses.
According to a News 18 report, officials have said that the discussion aims to highlight Vande Mataram’s enduring cultural and nationalist significance, particularly for young Indians. They pointed out that the practice of reciting the song at the end of each parliamentary session underscores its symbolic importance.
The initiative comes amid year-long nationwide commemorations launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 7 in New Delhi. At the event, the Prime Minister described Vande Mataram as “not merely a word, it is a mantra, an energy, a dream, and a solemn resolve,” saying it links Indians to their history, instils confidence in the present, and inspires courage for the future. A special commemorative coin and postage stamp have been issued for the 150-year milestone.
Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat recently advised members not to use slogans such as “Vande Mataram” and “Jai Hind” inside or outside the House, calling it a breach of parliamentary decorum. The advisory prompted a political backlash from the Congress.
PTI reported, citing Rajya Sabha Secretariat sources, that this was not unprecedented, noting a similar circular issued in November 2005 during the UPA government, which also held that such slogans violated parliamentary etiquette.
Separately, a BJP source said to TNIE that the government is prepared to respond to the Opposition’s demand for a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise during the session, but only under established parliamentary rules. The source maintained that the Opposition is attempting to build a narrative against the government, even though SIR is conducted by the Election Commission of India as part of the purification of electoral rolls, not by the government.
Among the key legislations listed for the Winter Session is the Bill to amend the Atomic Energy Act, which, once passed, could open the door for private partners to participate in India’s civil nuclear sector.
