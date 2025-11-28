Congress Bihar meet sees heated debate over ‘selling of tickets, friendly fights’

NEW DELHI: Discontent within the Bihar Congress surfaced sharply at the party’s first post-election review meeting, where several candidates flagged flaws in ticket allocation, selling of tickets and ‘friendly fights’ between allies as main reasons for the humiliating defeat in the recent Assembly polls.

The closed-door meeting, held at the party headquarters, was attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi.

Incidentally, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal and AICC Bihar Observer Krishna Allavaru were conspicuously absent from the review meetings.

The meeting came weeks after the Congress suffered a severe drubbing in Bihar, securing only six seats out of the 61 seats it contested. According to sources, the party’s six newly elected MLAs were given one-on-one meetings with Kharge and Gandhi to present their assessments. Meanwhile, the candidates who lost were asked to meet the leadership in batches to brief them about the constituency-level failures and organisational lapses.

Speaking to this paper, newly elected Araria MLA Abidur Rahman said he urged the high command to take strict action against those he believes were responsible for the Congress’s collapse in Bihar.