Fourth death of BLO reported in Bengal during SIR, incident triggers political row

KOLKATA: A booth-level officer (BLO) engaged in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls died of cardiac arrest in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, with his family alleging that mounting work pressure pushed him to the brink.

This is the fourth such death reported in the state since the exercise began on November 4, sparking a political blame game.

Officials identified the deceased as Zakir Hossain, a teacher at a state-run primary school who had been deployed as a BLO. He collapsed on Thursday afternoon after complaining of severe chest pain and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died later that night, family members said.

Relatives claimed Hossain had been under "tremendous pressure" juggling SIR duties and regular teaching work.

The strain increased, they alleged, because the primary school authorities refused to relieve him despite repeated requests, forcing him to manage both responsibilities simultaneously.

With Hossain's death, the number of BLO fatalities linked to alleged SIR-related stress has climbed to four.