JDA notice to Shiva temple sparks controversy, enforcement officer suspended

JAIPUR: The Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) has suspended Enforcement Officer Arun Kumar Poonia following a controversy over an encroachment notice issued to a Lord Shiva temple in Vaishali Nagar.

JDA Secretary Nishant Jain issued the suspension order on Friday, stating that Poonia will receive allowances as per service rules during the suspension period and that his headquarters has been fixed at the office of the ADGP (Personnel), Jaipur.

The dispute began during a road-widening drive in the Vaishali Nagar area, where the JDA team pasted encroachment notices on several shops and houses. In the same exercise, the Lord Shiva Temple located on Gandhi Path was also declared an “illegal construction.”

The notice, issued on November 21, was addressed not to an individual, committee, or caretaker but directly to the “Lord Shiva Temple,” directing that a reply be submitted within seven days.

According to the survey report of JDA Zone 7, the temple’s boundary wall extends 1.59 meters inside the proposed road alignment, categorizing it as an encroachment. The notice warned that if no response or documentary proof was submitted within the stipulated time, the authority would initiate unilateral action to remove the encroachment.