Samrat Chaudhary meets Shah in Delhi to discuss Bihar’s law and order

PATNA: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary called on Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah in New Delhi on Thursday, heating up the political temperature after the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) landslide victory in the recent Assembly elections.

The closed-door meeting between Shah and Chaudhary that lasted half an hour reportedly focused on Bihar’s development and law and order. Shah and Chaudhary, who has taken charge as state Home Minister in the Nitish Kumar Cabinet, discussed sensitive and strategic matters. The Centre is said to be taking a keen interest in the state’s internal security.

Political analysts believe that the government will tighten its noose on foreign infiltrators staying illegally in the state, especially in the Seemanchal region, which comprises Kishanganj, Purnea, Katihar and Araria districts. Sources say that Chaudhary has been entrusted with improving the law and order situation in the state.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah had both raised serious concerns over infiltration in Bihar’s Seemanchal region at the various public meetings they held in the run-up to the state elections. The BJP had vowed to drive out the infiltrators.