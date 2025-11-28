Supreme Court seeks Rajasthan govt's response on plea challenging validity of anti-conversion law

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday sought response from the Rajasthan government on a plea challenging the validity of the provisions of the Rajasthan Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2025.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta issued notice to the state government seeking its response on the plea filed by the Peoples Union For Civil Liberties and others.

The bench tagged the plea with separate pending petitions raising similar issue. Senior advocate Sanjay Parikh appeared for the petitioners.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the bench that similar matters are pending before the apex court and this plea be tagged with them.

The petitioners have sought a declaration that provisions of the Act are "arbitrary, unreasonable, illegal and ultra vires" the Constitution and also violative of Articles, including Article 14 (equality before law) and Article 21 (protection of life and personal liberty).