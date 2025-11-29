ST status for six communities: Group of ministers suggests three-fold classification

GUWAHATI: An interim report of a Group of Ministers (GoM) in Assam recommended a three-tier classification of Scheduled Tribes – ST (Plains), ST (Hills) and ST (Valley).

While the ST (Plains) and the ST (Hills) continue to cover the existing tribal communities residing in the plains and hills, the ST (Valley) will cover six communities such as Ahoms, Chutias, Morans, Mataks, Koch-Rajbongshis and Tea Tribes (Adivasis).

The recommendation was made in light of the ST status demand by the six communities. Tribal Affairs (Plains) Minister Ranoj Pegu, who headed the three-member GoM, laid the report in the Assembly.

The report said the three-fold structure would allow reservations in Parliament, Legislative Assembly, and local bodies to be reorganised without reducing the current entitlements of ST (Plains) and ST (Hills) communities.

“However, to achieve this, Parliament must enact special legislation to give the three-fold reservation statutory endorsement. The Government of Assam will request the Government of India to provide statutory recognition of the three-tier classification of the Scheduled Tribes of Assam,” the report said.