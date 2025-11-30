43 Heritage Bye-laws for over 50 monuments likely to be tabled in Parliament Winter Session

NEW DELHI: Drafts of at least 43 Heritage Bye-laws (HBLs) covering over 50 monuments readied by the National Monument Authority (NMA) are likely to be laid in Parliament during the winter session starting Monday. The documents will subsequently be put in the public domain to seek feedback. So far, 124 HBLs covering about 178 heritage sites have been placed before the both Houses of Parliament. (450)

“The drafts are approved in Parliament. In this session, we are planning to lay 43 HBLs covering 54 sites. The process, obviously, depends upon the session of Parliament. We have limited days; two days in a week. One day is for Lok Sabha, that is Monday, and Thursday is for Rajya Sabha. So, according to the business of Parliament, it is done,” said an official, aware of the matter.

The laws are to ensure that new construction and activities around protected sites comply with regulations for heritage conservation. The NMA prepares the draft bye-laws, and once approved by it, they are submitted to Parliament for their final endorsement.

The drafts of monuments prepared this year include Triple shrined Temple of Bhavani (Ahmednagar, Maharashtra), Temple of Amriteshwar (Ahmednagar, Maharashtra), Fort and gateway excluding the ancient buildings and tomb of Bismillah Shah Wali (Kadapa District or YSR Kadapa District in Andhra Pradesh), Nahar Jharokha compound, Rupmati Pavilion, Baz Bahadur’s Palace, Darya Khan’s Tomb, and Hathi Mahal (Dhar, Madhya Pradesh), Kailasanatha Swamy temple (Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu), Bhimesvara temple (East Godavari, Andhra Pradesh), St Francis Church, Fort Kochi (Ernakulam, Kerala) and Fort including ancient temples (Jaisalmer, Rajasthan).