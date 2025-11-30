Bihar legislature's winter session likely to be stormy, newly elected MLAs to take oath on Dec 1

BJP leader Prem Kumar is likely to file a nomination for the post of Speaker on the first day itself. If more than one candidate files nominations, the election for the Speaker will be held on December 2. If Prem Kumar, an eight-time MLA from Gaya town, is elected uncontested, then the BJP will be able to retain the Speaker’s post. In the previous assembly, Nand Kishore Yadav of the BJP served as Speaker in the House.

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan will address a joint session of the state legislature on December 3. On December 4, MLAs and MLCs will debate on Governor’s address, and the government will reply. On December 5, both Houses will present the second supplementary bill and the Appropriation bill. After that, the winter session will come to an end.

On Saturday, RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav was elected as the leader of the Opposition in the Bihar assembly, at a meeting of the Opposition legislature party held at the 1 Polo Road residence of the RJD leader. Congress MLAs were not present at the legislature party meeting held for the first time after the elections.

Meanwhile, first-time MLAs are enthusiastic about their oath-taking ceremony and formally becoming members of the Lower House. “We are more enthusiastic about oath oath-taking ceremony. We will enter Bihar Vidhan Sabha as its member for the first time,” said Anand Mishra, a first-time BJP MLA from Buxar.