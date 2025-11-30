Despite repeated Opposition demands, Centre remains non-committal on SIR discussion in Parliament
The BJP-led Centre on Sunday refused to clarify whether there will be any discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the Winter session of the Parliament, despite repeated demands from the Opposition.
At the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Rajya Sabha on Sunday evening, the government remained non-committal regarding the discussion on the SIR while also refusing to clarify whether any debate will take place on the broader topic of electoral reforms.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju had earlier on Sunday said that the decision on whether there will be a discussion on the SIR would be taken at the BAC.
The Opposition leaders raised the issue in the meeting chaired by Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan and sought a short discussion at 2 pm on Monday, the first day of the Winter session.
The leaders stated they were "flexible" about the wording of the title of the discussion. They agreed to a toned-down debate on the broader topic of electoral reforms by suggesting titles including "urgent need for further electoral reforms" or "urgent need to further strengthen integrity and transparency of the electoral process." However, the government did not clarify whether this discussion will take place.
The opposition leaders stated that if the discussion is not held, the government must be held responsible for disrupting Parliament, PTI reported citing sources.
At the all-party meeting on Sunday, the opposition parties demanded a discussion on SIR and national security ahead of the Winter Session, with the government saying it would engage with everyone to ensure smooth functioning of Parliament.
Citing the rising number of deaths in West Bengal, in connection with the SIR, the Trinamool Congress on Sunday pushed for a discussion on the exercise.
"Government should allow discussion on issues such as SIR. Forty persons have lost their life conducting the SIR exercise," TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee said after the all-party meeting.
The Samajwadi Party said it will not allow the Parliament to function if a discussion on the SIR is not allowed.
"The Samajwadi Party has raised the issue of SIR because on a large scale, I have seen irregularities. First, we used to hear but now we are seeing that people's votes are being cut. In Bihar, there have been malpractices. We have demanded a discussion on it (SIR). They cannot shy away from it by citing the Election Commission," SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav said.