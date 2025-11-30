Despite repeated Opposition demands, Centre remains non-committal on SIR discussion in Parliament

The BJP-led Centre on Sunday refused to clarify whether there will be any discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the Winter session of the Parliament, despite repeated demands from the Opposition.

At the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Rajya Sabha on Sunday evening, the government remained non-committal regarding the discussion on the SIR while also refusing to clarify whether any debate will take place on the broader topic of electoral reforms.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju had earlier on Sunday said that the decision on whether there will be a discussion on the SIR would be taken at the BAC.

The Opposition leaders raised the issue in the meeting chaired by Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan and sought a short discussion at 2 pm on Monday, the first day of the Winter session.

The leaders stated they were "flexible" about the wording of the title of the discussion. They agreed to a toned-down debate on the broader topic of electoral reforms by suggesting titles including "urgent need for further electoral reforms" or "urgent need to further strengthen integrity and transparency of the electoral process." However, the government did not clarify whether this discussion will take place.

The opposition leaders stated that if the discussion is not held, the government must be held responsible for disrupting Parliament, PTI reported citing sources.