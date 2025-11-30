Rijiju calls for 'smooth functioning' of Parliament as Opposition pushes for discussion on SIR

Ahead of the Winter session of Parliament, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday said that the House should be allowed to function smoothly as opposition leaders pushed for discussion on several key issues, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

"Parliament should not be stalled and it should function smoothly. Government will keep discussing with all parties to ensure smooth functioning of the House," Rijiju told reporters after an all-party meeting.

Asked whether the demand by the opposition for a discussion on SIR has been accepted, Rijiju said the agenda of the session will be decided by the Business Advisory Committee (BAC), which will meet this evening.

Trinamool Congress leader Kalyan Banerjee said his party was ready to cooperate in running the House, provided treasury benches also cooperate with the opposition.

"Government should allow discussion on issues such as SIR. Forty persons have lost their life conducting SIR exercise," Banerjee said.

Tiruchi Siva of the DMK said all opposition parties are unanimous in demanding a discussion on SIR in the Winter session.

The Samajwadi Party said it will not allow the Parliament to function if a discussion on the SIR is not allowed.

"The Samajwadi Party has raised the issue of SIR because on a large scale, I have seen irregularities. First, we used to hear but now we are seeing that people's votes are being cut. In Bihar, there have been malpractices. We have demanded a discussion on it (SIR). They cannot shy away from it by citing the Election Commission," SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav said.