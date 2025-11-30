Haryana’s Nuh emerges as key operational base in white-collar terror module

BHOPAL: The Nuh district of Haryana has emerged as an alleged hideout, operational base for sourcing materials and recruitment ground for the white collar module’s operatives.
This comes against the investigations' progress into the white-collar terror module and the 10/11 Delhi blast case.
The same southeastern Haryana district has also turned out to be the nucleus of Madhya Pradesh’s biggest-ever inter-state cyber crime ring, which was busted by the police in early 2025.
As the MP police’s cyber crime unit accelerates its probe into the inter-state racket, men operating from Nuh (Haryana) have emerged as the kingpins and masterminds, which is believed to be worth more than Rs 3000 crore.
The cyber fraud ring involved more than 1000 bank accounts of people in the Vindhya and Mahakoshal region of MP, being used as mule accounts to park and circulate fraud money and hundreds of SIM cards sourced from MP were used by cyber fraudsters for committing crimes across the country.
More than 25 persons, hailing from MP, Haryana and Bihar, have so far been arrested and charge-sheeted in the court in MP.
The men in Nuh (mostly school dropouts) operated an illegal call centre at a flat in Gurugram, which was used to make calls to people for duping them via various kinds of cyber-crimes, including job offers, gaming and cryptocurrency investment frauds, etc.
The SIM cards, which were sourced by the racket’s kingpins from their operatives in MP and other states, reached through middlemen based in the Bihar capital Patna.
The bank accounts, which were used as mule accounts (around 70 per cent of them were originally held by low-income people in MP’s Vindhya and Mahakoshal regions), served as the pipeline through which more than Rs 3,000 crore was routed to various destinations.
“The funds which were rotated through these accounts were actually proceeds of cybercrime committed in various parts of the country, religious charity money, as well as money from unknown sources suspected to have been used possibly for terror funding. A large sum of money was actually routed through the mule accounts to the Middle East,” a MP police officer added.
The men operating from Nuh even operated shell companies/firms in Hyderabad and parts of Maharashtra.
These shell firms/companies were particularly used for cyber fraud and the transfer of illicit money.
“The 25-plus men who have been arrested in the case over the last 11 months have already been charge-sheeted in the court. Now we are going to zero in upon the real kingpins/masterminds of the racket in Nuh,” the officer maintained.
As per MP police sources, it’s not the first time that Nuh’s name has cropped up in a major cybercrime case. Nuh has gradually emerged as a prime cybercrime hotspot in the country.
"Years back, it was Jamtara in Jharkhand, but a sustained crackdown witnessed newer hotspots emerge in West Bengal, adjoining parts of Odisha and later some parts of western UP. But over the last couple of years, Nuh in Haryana and adjoining districts of Rajasthan have come out as the prime cyber-crime hub of India,” Madhya Pradesh police’s SP (state cyber crime cell) Pranay Nagwanshi said.