Haryana’s Nuh emerges as key operational base in white-collar terror module

BHOPAL: The Nuh district of Haryana has emerged as an alleged hideout, operational base for sourcing materials and recruitment ground for the white collar module’s operatives.

This comes against the investigations' progress into the white-collar terror module and the 10/11 Delhi blast case.

The same southeastern Haryana district has also turned out to be the nucleus of Madhya Pradesh’s biggest-ever inter-state cyber crime ring, which was busted by the police in early 2025.

As the MP police’s cyber crime unit accelerates its probe into the inter-state racket, men operating from Nuh (Haryana) have emerged as the kingpins and masterminds, which is believed to be worth more than Rs 3000 crore.