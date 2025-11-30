India steps up aid as Cyclone Ditwah death toll in Sri Lanka crosses 200

Sri Lanka pressed on with large-scale rescue and relief operations on Sunday, supported by India, as the death toll from Cyclone Ditwah climbed past 200 amid widespread flooding and landslides.

According to the Disaster Management Centre (DMC), 212 people have been confirmed dead and 218 remain missing since Thursday. Nearly 10 lakh people from over 2.7 lakh families have been affected by the disaster.

India has deployed National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and Indian Air Force (IAF) assets under Operation Sagar Bandhu to assist Sri Lankan authorities.

“NDRF personnel, in close coordination with local authorities, continue to undertake relief operations in Sri Lanka,” External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on social media.