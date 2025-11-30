No politics in registration of FIR against Sonia and Rahul: Union minister Athawale

MUMBAI: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has said a fresh FIR against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case was based on investigations, and ruled out any role of the Central government in the matter.

"National Herald had long been associated with the Congress, and allegations of financial irregularities linked to it had been discussed several times publicly. The Enforcement Directorate and other investigating bodies had carried out inquiries and levelled charges based on their findings", the MoS for Social Justice told reporters.

Delhi Police has filed an FIR against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and other accused in the National Herald case on a complaint by the ED as part of the agency's money laundering probe into the high-profile case that alleges the first family of the party "abused" its position for personal gains.

"This is completely a legal matter. The Central government has nothing to do with it.

No one should politicise this issue," Athawale said, adding that the investigation was part of the routine functioning of probe agencies.

He said if Rahul Gandhi feels the FIR against him is wrong, he can present his arguments in court through his lawyers.