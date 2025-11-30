Third BLO dies in Rajasthan, family blames excessive work pressure

Days after a BLO died by suicide in Jaipur, the suspicious death of another Booth Level Officer has shaken Rajasthan. A young BLO in his early 40s from Dholpur district has died under suspicious circumstances, and his family has alleged that excessive work pressure led to his death.

Anuj Garg (42), the BLO of Part Number 158 of the Gaushala sector in Dholpur city, collapsed in Pratap Vihar Colony on Saturday night while uploading Special Intensive Review (SIR) forms. The incident occurred in the Pratap Vihar Colony of the Nihalganj area in Dholpur.

The deceased's sister, Vandana Garg, claimed that he had been under immense pressure due to SIR work and had been working until 2 am every night. “On the night of the incident, around 1 am, Anuj was uploading voter-related form data when his health suddenly deteriorated. He asked for tea, but before he could drink even a sip, he fell unconscious,” she said.

The family immediately took him to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead. According to them, the excessive workload caused severe mental stress, which led to the sudden deterioration in his health.

According to Anuj’s colleagues, he had completed more than 80% of the SIR work allotted to him and was striving to reach 100%. Due to this, he was continuously under mental and physical stress.

Anuj Garg was posted as a teacher at the Government Higher Secondary School, Bara. He was appointed in 2012. He leaves behind his wife Sangeeta, two sons, Harshit Garg (9) and Devansh (2).

Experts say the pressure of work on more than 5.32 lakh Booth Level Officers (BLOs), who are knocking on the doors of over 510 million voters in 12 states across the country, is intensifying each day.

Politics over this issue is also heating up in the country after over two dozen deaths in 25 days, which includes three BLOs in Rajasthan.