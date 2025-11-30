Transform public perception of police, says PM Modi at Raipur event

RAIPUR: On the final day of the 60th All India Conference of Director Generals/Inspector Generals of Police at the Indian Institute of Management in Raipur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the need to transform public perception of the police.

He said that it can be achieved by enhancing professionalism, sensitivity, and responsiveness, besides strengthening urban policing.

The PM directed state and UT police and the wider administration to adopt innovative strategies, make effective use of databases integrated under National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID), and link these systems through Artificial Intelligence (AI) to generate actionable intelligence.

The three-day Conference was themed ‘Viksit Bharat: Security Dimensions’.