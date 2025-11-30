Transform public perception of police, says PM Modi at Raipur event

RAIPUR: On the final day of the 60th All India Conference of Director Generals/Inspector Generals of Police at the Indian Institute of Management in Raipur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the need to transform public perception of the police.
He said that it can be achieved by enhancing professionalism, sensitivity, and responsiveness, besides strengthening urban policing.
The PM directed state and UT police and the wider administration to adopt innovative strategies, make effective use of databases integrated under National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID), and link these systems through Artificial Intelligence (AI) to generate actionable intelligence.
The three-day Conference was themed ‘Viksit Bharat: Security Dimensions’.
The conference witnessed in-depth deliberations on a wide range of national security matters.
Discussions were held on the long-term Roadmap for Policing towards Vision 2047, emerging trends in counter-terrorism and counter-radicalisation, leveraging technology to enhance women’s safety, strategies to bring back Indian fugitives based abroad, and strengthening forensic capabilities to ensure effective investigation and prosecution.
While asserting to increase public awareness regarding the newly enacted criminal laws that replaced the colonial-era regulation codes, he reiterated the importance of establishing mechanisms for the regular monitoring of banned outfits.
He added that it will ensure the holistic development of areas freed from Left Wing Extremism, and adopt innovative models to strengthen coastal security.
PM Modi underscored the need for stronger preparedness and coordination, urging police chiefs to reinforce mechanisms for effective disaster management covering cyclones, floods, and other natural emergencies, including the ongoing situation of Cyclone Ditwah.
He emphasised that proactive planning, real-time coordination, prompt response, and a whole-of-government approach are essential to safeguard lives and ensure minimal disruption during such events.
In his address, the Prime Minister called upon the police leadership to realign the style of policing to meet the aspirations of a developing nation on the path to becoming a 'Viksit Bharat'.
During the occasion, he conferred the President's Police Medals for distinguished service to officers of the Intelligence Bureau and also presented awards to the three best-performing cities in urban policing—a recognition instituted for the first time to encourage innovation and improvement.
The Conference was attended by the Union Home Minister, the National Security Advisor, Ministers of State for Home Affairs, and the Union Home Secretary.
DGs and IGs from all states and union territories, as well as heads of Central Armed Police Forces and Central Police Organisations. Over 700 officers of various ranks joined virtually from across the country.