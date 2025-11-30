US has set radically new terms of engagement by dealing with countries on one-on-one basis: EAM Jaishankar

KOLKATA: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, addressing after being conferred an Honorary Doctorate by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kolkata, said that the United States has set radically new terms of engagement by dealing with countries on a one-on-one basis.

"India has been actively pursuing self-reliance and making itself a manufacturing base for industries," he observed.

Jaishankar said that India has made progress in infrastructure facilities --highways, railways, energy and ports, and it has helped the country narrow the gaps with leading Asian economies.

The senior BJP leader also said that politics increasingly trumps economics in the present era, and in an uncertain world, it is important that the country continuously diversifies supply sources to guarantee its needs.

His remarks came particularly against the backdrop when India and the US are continuing negotiations for a trade deal, specifically in light of the 50 per cent tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump on India, over three months ago.

Besides, the union minister also raised issues related to China, saying, “It long plays by its own rules” and is doing so even now.