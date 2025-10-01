4.5L cases of crime against women in 2023: NCRB

NEW DELHI: India has recorded nearly 4.5 lakh incidents of crime against women in 2023, which is marginally up from the figures in the past two years. This has been revealed in the latest report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), as the data has been compiled on the basis of the reports submitted by the Police Stations from across the states and the Union Territories (UTs) indicating national crime rates.

As per the report a total of 4,48,211 crimes against women were reported in 2023, an increase from 4,45,256 cases in 2022 and 4,28,278 in 2021

The figures indicate a national crime rate of 66.2 incidents per lakh female population, based on mid-year projected female population estimates of 6,770 lakh. The overall rate of filing charge sheets in the country in these cases stood at 77.6 percent in 2023.

Among states, Uttar Pradesh reported the highest number of cases at 66,381, followed by Maharashtra at 47,101, Rajasthan at 45,450, West Bengal at 34,691 and Madhya Pradesh at 32,342.