4.5L cases of crime against women in 2023: NCRB

NEW DELHI: India has recorded nearly 4.5 lakh incidents of crime against women in 2023, which is marginally up from the figures in the past two years. This has been revealed in the latest report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), as the data has been compiled on the basis of the reports submitted by the Police Stations from across the states and the Union Territories (UTs) indicating national crime rates.
As per the report a total of 4,48,211 crimes against women were reported in 2023, an increase from 4,45,256 cases in 2022 and 4,28,278 in 2021
The figures indicate a national crime rate of 66.2 incidents per lakh female population, based on mid-year projected female population estimates of 6,770 lakh. The overall rate of filing charge sheets in the country in these cases stood at 77.6 percent in 2023.
Among states, Uttar Pradesh reported the highest number of cases at 66,381, followed by Maharashtra at 47,101, Rajasthan at 45,450, West Bengal at 34,691 and Madhya Pradesh at 32,342.
Telangana led in crime rate at 124.9 per lakh female population, ahead of Rajasthan at 114.8, Odisha at 112.4, Haryana at 110.3, and Kerala at 86.1.
Cruelty by husband or relatives under Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) accounted for the largest share with 1,33,676 cases and a rate of 19.7 per lakh. Kidnapping and abduction of women followed with 88,605 cases and a rate of 13.1 per lakh.
Assault on women with intent to outrage modesty found mention in 83,891 cases at a rate of 12.4 per lakh, while rape in 29,670 cases at a rate of 4.4 per lakh. Dowry deaths totalled 6,156 cases with a rate of 0.9 per lakh, abetment to suicide had 4,825 cases at a rate of 0.7 per lakh, and insult to modesty saw 8,823 cases at a rate of 1.3 per lakh.