NEIF organiser, Zubeen Garg’s manager arrested in connection with singer’s death; remanded to 14 days' custody

North East India Festival (NEIF) chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta and singer Zubeen Garg’s manager Siddhartha Sharma have been remanded to 14 days' police custody in connection with the singer’s death in Singapore.

The two were arrested and flown to Guwahati from Delhi.

Mahanta was held upon arrival at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport from Singapore, while Sharma was tracked and arrested from an apartment in Gurugram after reportedly travelling across Delhi and Rajasthan.

Due to Durga Puja holidays, they were produced at the residence of the Kamrup Chief Judicial Magistrate, who granted 14-day police custody.

The duo was then taken to the CID office for further interrogation.

Zubeen Garg died of drowning in the sea in Singapore on September 19. The Assam government formed a 10-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by Special DGP M.P. Gupta, to probe the circumstances surrounding his death.

Speaking from Jorhat, where she attended the singer’s 13th-day rituals, Zubeen’s wife Garima Saikia Garg said she is satisfied with the arrests and hopes the truth behind her husband's final moments will emerge soon. “I have full faith in the investigating team,” she said.

