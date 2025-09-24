Zubeen Garg’s death: Assam government bans festival organiser amid demand for CBI probe

After the untimely demise of Garg (52), whose last rites were performed on Tuesday in the presence of thousands of grieving people, 54 FIRs were lodged across Assam by various organisations and individuals against Mahanta and others, including the singer’s manager Siddharth Sarma.

The CID of Assam police will probe the death.

The second post-mortem on Garg’s body was conducted at the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital in the presence of AIIMS doctors on Tuesday morning. The decision on the second autopsy followed a demand from a section of people.

The death certificate, after the conduct of the first autopsy in Singapore, mentioned drowning as the cause of death.

Meanwhile, the Congress petitioned President Droupadi Murmu seeking a “CBI probe led by a High Court Judge to aid the Assam CID investigate” Garg’s death.

“I am writing to express my serious concerns about the suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of Assam’s cultural icon Zubeen Garg…and to emphasise the urgent need for additional investigative support due to jurisdictional constraints and substantial evidence suggesting a conspiracy,” leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia wrote in a letter addressed to the President of India.

Political party Raijor Dal also demanded a CBI probe. In a letter addressed to CM Sarma, it further demanded the arrest of all those responsible for the singer's death.