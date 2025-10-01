'RSS's thought is the thought of Bharat', says general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale

NEW DELHI: On the occasion of the release of commemorative stamps and coins on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said the "RSS's thought is the thought of Bharat," embedded in its roots, its culture and its civilisation.

He described the Sangh’s journey over the past 100 years as "interesting," saying, “The RSS has striven for the last 100 years to become the largest voluntary organisation, despite opposition, because of the people's affection.”

Speaking before the Prime Minister addressed the gathering, Hosabale stated that the RSS has been able to come this far due to the support and acceptance of its idea by the people of the country.

“Sangh had to face all kinds of indifference, opposition, struggle, but since the day of its foundation, Sangh workers experienced people's intimacy, affection, support and cooperation,” he asserted. He reiterated that the Sangh’s growth as the largest voluntary organisation is due to people’s affection, despite facing challenges. Hosabale expressed gratitude to the government for the gesture, which he said recognised the Sangh's “selfless” work.