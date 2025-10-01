'RSS's thought is the thought of Bharat', says general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale

NEW DELHI: On the occasion of the release of commemorative stamps and coins on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said the "RSS's thought is the thought of Bharat," embedded in its roots, its culture and its civilisation.
He described the Sangh’s journey over the past 100 years as "interesting," saying, “The RSS has striven for the last 100 years to become the largest voluntary organisation, despite opposition, because of the people's affection.”
Speaking before the Prime Minister addressed the gathering, Hosabale stated that the RSS has been able to come this far due to the support and acceptance of its idea by the people of the country.
“Sangh had to face all kinds of indifference, opposition, struggle, but since the day of its foundation, Sangh workers experienced people's intimacy, affection, support and cooperation,” he asserted. He reiterated that the Sangh’s growth as the largest voluntary organisation is due to people’s affection, despite facing challenges. Hosabale expressed gratitude to the government for the gesture, which he said recognised the Sangh's “selfless” work.
He noted that since its foundation by Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar on the occasion of Vijayadashami in 1925, the Sangh and its swayamsevaks have been working without self-interest on their mission of nation-building through the character development of individuals.
“It's a matter of joy for the Sangh's swayamsevaks and patriots that the government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, decided to release a postage stamp and coin on this special occasion,” the RSS second-in-command said. “On behalf of all the swayamsevaks, including those spread across the world, I want to express my gratitude for this,” he added.
“The government of India has continued this tradition. I believe that in this way, recognition and honour have been given to the Sangh's work on behalf of the people of Bharat on the occasion of Sangh's centenary,” Hosabale said.
He remarked that the Sangh’s thought has rekindled joy among the people and re-instilled confidence in them that they are capable of rising as “the best society” in the world.
“Sangh is seen by the country today as a dominant and successful symbol of patriotism, discipline and selfless service,” he said. He added that the Sangh is making efforts to organise society to awaken its 'purusharth,' so that it becomes capable of surmounting all the challenges it faces.
He claimed that over the past few decades, attempts had been made in bad faith to present a “distorted” image of India to the world. “In the last few years, the picture of the country changed and the governments too, with the success of our work,” he remarked.
He further said that a new path has emerged, and the people are strengthening Bharat’s vimarsh (narrative) both within the country and globally. “Across the world, Bharat's narrative about Bharat must be positive, based on truth. This is the Sangh's idea on this occasion of its centenary,” he added.
As part of the RSS’s agenda to bring about a five-fold transformation of society, Hosabale urged people to promote and adopt swadeshi products and work towards making India self-reliant. He said that the RSS, through its 'Panch Parivartan' agenda, aims to inculcate among the people of the country a sense of 'swa' (selfhood) with 'Bharatiya' values, uphold the right family values, promote social harmony, adopt an environment-friendly lifestyle, and fulfil their civic duties.