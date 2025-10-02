After five years, India-China direct flights set to resume on October 26

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Thursday said direct flights between India and China will resume by the end of October, following confirmation from the Ministry of External Affairs that both countries had agreed to restart commercial services as part of efforts to ease strained ties since the 2020 border standoff.

IndiGo will launch daily flights from Delhi and Kolkata to Guangzhou on October 26, while Air India, which last flew to China in February 2020, plans to restart its Delhi–Shanghai service by year-end.

In a statement, the aviation ministry said, “India and China will resume direct air services by the end of October 2025, aligning with the winter schedule. This follows continuous technical-level engagement between civil aviation authorities as part of broader efforts to normalise bilateral ties.”

It added that the move would enhance air connectivity, support people-to-people exchanges and strengthen economic collaboration between the two countries.

IndiGo is targeting traders who source products from China for the Indian market with its Guangzhou flights, while Air India will focus on the business community and students by operating to Shanghai, a source said.

In its statement, IndiGo said that following recent diplomatic initiatives, services to mainland China would resume with daily non-stop flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou and Delhi and Guangzhou from October 26. The airline will use Airbus A320neo aircraft for operations.

“Subject to regulatory approvals, IndiGo will also introduce direct flights between Delhi and Guangzhou shortly... These flights will re-establish avenues for cross-border trade and strategic business partnerships and promote tourism between the two nations,” it said.