Congress cites book to claim Gandhi described RSS as 'communal body with totalitarian outlook'

Five months later, then Union home minister Sardar Patel banned the RSS, he said. Ramesh also shared a screenshot of the passage from the book, which states that Gandhi characterised the RSS as a "communal body with a totalitarian outlook".

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the RSS for its role in nation-building on Wednesday, the Congress reminded him that Patel said that the Sangh's activities created an atmosphere that led to the killing of Mahatma Gandhi.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Ramesh said, "The PM has spoken much of the RSS this morning. Is he even aware of what Sardar Patel wrote to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on July 18, 1948?" The Congress leader shared extracts from a letter Patel wrote to Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

In the letter, Patel said, "As regards the RSS and the Hindu Mahasabha, the case relating to Gandhi ji's murder is sub-judice and I should not like to say anything about the participation of the two organisations, but our reports do confirm that, as a result of the activities of these two bodies, particularly the former, an atmosphere was created in the country in which such a ghastly tragedy became possible....

"The activities of the RSS constituted a clear threat to the existence of the government and the State. Our reports show that those activities, despite the ban, have not died down. Indeed, as time has marched on, the RSS circles are becoming more defiant and are indulging in their subversive activities in an increasing measure...."

In another post, Ramesh said, "Sardar Patel addressed a massive public gathering in Jaipur on December 19, 1948, and spoke forcefully on the RSS."

Participating in the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) here on Wednesday, PM Modi said the organisation never displayed any bitterness despite several attacks on it as it continued to work on the principle of nation first.