Nation

Internet services suspended for 48 hours in UP's Bareilly amid row over 'I Love Muhammad' campaign

On September 26, there was a confrontation between police and about 2,000 people who had gathered outside a mosque in the Kotwali area here after Friday prayers.
Visuals on social media and TV news channels showed locals clashing with the police, armed with batons.
Visuals on social media and TV news channels showed locals clashing with the police, armed with batons.Photo | ,Screengrab | X
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

BAREILLY: Security was beefed up across four districts of Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly division, with police, PAC and RAF personnel out on the streets and drones in the air on Thursday in view of Dussehra, while the government has also ordered suspending internet services in Bareilly for 48 hours, officials said.

According to a notification issued by the home department, mobile internet, broadband and SMS services in the district will remain suspended from 3 pm on October 2 till 3 pm on October 4.

Home Secretary Gaurav Dayal said in the order that there is a possibility of social media platforms, such as Facebook, YouTube and WhatsApp, and messaging services being misused to spread rumours and incite communal tension.

The step was taken to maintain peace and public order, he added.

On September 26, there was a confrontation between police and about 2,000 people who had gathered outside a mosque in the Kotwali area here after Friday prayers.

Stone-pelting was also reported.

The unrest was triggered by the cancellation of a protest over the "I Love Muhammad" poster row called by cleric Tauqeer Khan.

Visuals on social media and TV news channels showed locals clashing with the police, armed with batons.
Police, locals clash after Friday prayers outside Bareilly mosque over 'I Love Muhammed' campaign
Bareilly
internet services suspended
I Love Mohammad

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Preferred source
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com