Paper leak scandal deepens in Uttarakhand as UKSSSC postpones another exam amidst CBI row

DEHRADUN: In the ongoing Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) paper leak scandal, the commission has abruptly announced the postponement of the examination scheduled for October 5.
This decision comes despite Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami having assured protesting students at their sit-in site that a recommendation for a CBI probe into the leak would be made. The postponement, cited as a precautionary measure, has also cast doubt on whether examinations scheduled for October 12 will proceed as planned.
Just a day earlier, the UKSSSC had claimed full transparency in its preparations for the upcoming test. However, on Wednesday evening, the commission suddenly halted the October 5 examination, citing incomplete preparations and candidate demands.
The UKSSSC, already under pressure from demands for SIT and CBI investigations into the graduate-level examination paper leak, emphasised its commitment to conducting future tests efficiently. Preparations had been underway, with reviews conducted in a board meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan.
UKSSSC Chairman G.S. Martolia had previously confirmed that preparations were complete, instructing candidates to arrive two hours early for the test. Yet, the sudden postponement left many bewildered.
Dr Shiv Kumar Barnwal, Secretary of the Commission, later clarified the move: “This examination has been postponed based on suggestions and feedback from the candidates, and to further solidify preparations at the commission’s level.” He added that clarity regarding the October 12 exams would be provided later.
Amid the ongoing turmoil concerning the alleged involvement of a ‘paper mafia’ in UKSSSC exams, Uttarakhand Congress Chief Spokesperson Garima Mahra Dasouni expressed surprise at the confusion surrounding the CBI investigation.
“The first thing is that a recommendation for a CBI probe has not been issued,” Dasouni said. “Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will send the recommendation for a CBI probe to the Central Government, and it is the Central Government that will decide whether a CBI investigation will take place or not.”
Dasouni also stated that the people of Uttarakhand have been deeply disheartened by recent events.
She directly targeted the ruling party, accusing the BJP of a widespread loss of credibility. “It is not just the recruitment bodies like the UKSSSC and the Public Service Commission that the public doubts,” she said. “The BJP itself has lost trust in the state because its actions completely contradict its promises.”