Uttarakhand exam row: Student protests and government crackdown over UKSSSC paper leak scandal

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand is witnessing a dual response to the escalating UKSSSC paper leak scandal, with aggressive student protests demanding a CBI inquiry, while the state government has launched an “iron-fisted” crackdown, demolishing properties of key accused individuals and placing the investigation under judicial oversight.

The scandal, involving the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) graduate-level competitive examination, has triggered fierce student agitation across the state. “The anger among the youth is palpable,” said a representative of the Unemployed Union, which has called on thousands of aspirants to march towards Dehradun.

In a stern follow-up action, the district administration on Thursday demolished the shop of a key accused, Khalid, in Sultanpur town of Laksar. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had earlier vowed that anyone found guilty would face strict consequences, promising to “rid the system of this disease.”

The demolition drive was carried out amid heavy police deployment, with SP Dehat Shekhar Suyal and a large contingent overseeing the proceedings. This move underscores the government’s resolve to take the “toughest possible steps” against those involved.