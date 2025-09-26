Uttarakhand exam row: Student protests and government crackdown over UKSSSC paper leak scandal

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand is witnessing a dual response to the escalating UKSSSC paper leak scandal, with aggressive student protests demanding a CBI inquiry, while the state government has launched an “iron-fisted” crackdown, demolishing properties of key accused individuals and placing the investigation under judicial oversight.
The scandal, involving the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) graduate-level competitive examination, has triggered fierce student agitation across the state. “The anger among the youth is palpable,” said a representative of the Unemployed Union, which has called on thousands of aspirants to march towards Dehradun.
In a stern follow-up action, the district administration on Thursday demolished the shop of a key accused, Khalid, in Sultanpur town of Laksar. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had earlier vowed that anyone found guilty would face strict consequences, promising to “rid the system of this disease.”
The demolition drive was carried out amid heavy police deployment, with SP Dehat Shekhar Suyal and a large contingent overseeing the proceedings. This move underscores the government’s resolve to take the “toughest possible steps” against those involved.
Acknowledging widespread complaints of malpractice in the UKSSSC exam, the state government has placed the investigation under judicial supervision. Retired Uttarakhand High Court Justice B.S. Verma has been appointed to oversee the probe.
A directive issued by Home Secretary Shailesh Bagoli clarified that Justice Verma will “minutely monitor” the Special Investigation Team’s (SIT) progress. He is authorised to visit districts, take cognisance of complaints and information, and provide guidance to the SIT.
Earlier, the government constituted a five-member SIT, headed by Superintendent of Police (Rural) Jaya Baluni, tasked with conducting a thorough investigation into the statewide paper leak scandal and identifying those responsible.
In connection with the leak, the government has suspended Assistant Professor Suman, K.N. Tiwari, and two police personnel, signalling the widening scope of the investigation.
Meanwhile, protests led by the Unemployed Union are gaining momentum across the state. In Pithoragarh, demonstrators gheraoed a BJP block chief, while similar protests demanding a CBI inquiry are underway in several other towns and cities.
The protest site in Dehradun continues to attract growing numbers of youth. “We demand a CBI inquiry for a fair and impartial investigation,” asserted one protesting student. “The future of thousands of aspirants is at stake.” The Unemployed Union has called on thousands to converge on the state capital, increasing pressure on the government amid its ongoing crackdown.