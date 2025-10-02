Pilot body ALPA invited to consult on AAIB's probe into AI-171 Ahmedabad crash

NEW DELHI: The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), which is finalising its report on the AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad, has invited the Airline Pilots’ Association of India (ALPA INDIA) to a consultation meeting at the DGCA head office in New Delhi on Friday (Oct 3).

ALPA India, headquartered in Bengaluru, represents more than 1,000 pilots in India and abroad.

The June 12 crash of a Boeing 787 Dreamliner killed 260 people. The preliminary AAIB report, released a month later, cited human error. Several pilot bodies expressed dissatisfaction with the report and called for pilot participation in the investigation.

In an official statement, ALPA India said: “The purpose of the meeting is to deliberate on ALPA INDIA’s role as Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) in accident investigations. This invitation highlights the recognition of the association’s professional expertise, operational experience, and its longstanding commitment to advancing aviation safety in India.” (SMEs are pilots with specialised expertise.)

It added: “ALPA INDIA is optimistic of a positive outcome from this engagement, particularly with regard to participation as part of the investigation into the AI 171 crash. Such collaboration is expected to strengthen investigative processes by incorporating the critical perspective of pilots, thereby contributing to safer skies for all.”