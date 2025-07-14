No mechanical faults found in Boeing 787-8 plane: Air India CEO cites AAIB preliminary report

Air India CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson on Monday said that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau’s (AAIB) preliminary report into last month’s fatal crash of a Boeing 787-8 aircraft found no mechanical or maintenance-related issues with the aircraft or its engines.

In a message to Air India employees, Wilson said that all required maintenance had been completed prior to the flight and that there were no irregularities in fuel quality, take-off performance, or crew condition.

“There was no issue with the quality of fuel and no abnormality during the take-off roll. The pilots had cleared the mandatory pre-flight breathalyser test, and there were no concerns noted regarding their medical status,” he said.

The AAIB released its initial findings on Saturday regarding the crash of Air India flight AI 171, which was en route from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick when it went down shortly after takeoff on June 12, striking a building and killing all 260 people onboard.