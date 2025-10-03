Across India, only two high courts fully staffed; Allahabad tops with 76 vacancies

NEW DELHI: High Courts across India are grappling with 330 vacant judge positions out of a total sanctioned strength of 1,122, causing mounting delays and affecting millions of litigants, according to the Department of Justice data as of September 1, 2025.

The Allahabad High Court has the highest number of vacancies at 76, including 35 permanent and 41 additional judges. Other major High Courts with significant gaps include Bombay (26), Punjab and Haryana (25), Calcutta (24), Madras (19), Patna (18), Delhi (16), and Rajasthan (7). Uttarakhand has two vacancies, Tripura has one. Out of 25 states, only the High Courts of Sikkim and Meghalaya are functioning at their full sanctioned strength.

Data from the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG) shows over 67 lakh pending cases across High Courts and more than 60,000 in the Supreme Court. While the Supreme Court operates at full strength of 34 judges, including the Chief Justice of India, High Courts struggle with excessive workloads.

Experts attribute the shortage to delays in the appointment process at both the Collegium and government levels, with repeated recommendations sometimes facing executive resistance or remaining unaddressed for months.