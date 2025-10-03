Schools up to Class 8 reopen in violence-hit Leh

SRINAGAR: With the improvement in the situation, all the educational institutions up to class 8th have reopened on Friday in the violence-hit Leh district of Ladakh Union Territory, where four persons were killed and 80 others injured in violence on September 24 during protests on statehood and 6th Schedule.

According to Assistant Commissioner Leh, Shabir Hussain, "The administration has also allowed small buses to ply between 10 am and 6 pm on October 3, subject to strict adherence to the restrictions laid down under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita."

All shops in the district have been directed to remain open from 10 am to 6 pm. However, the mobile internet will remain suspended, he added.

A curfew was imposed in Leh district after a peaceful protest for statehood and 6th Schedule demand on September 24 turned violent, resulted in the attack against the office of the BJP and CEC Leh Hill Council, and police and CRPF vehicles were torched, and public and private property damaged.

From the last three days, authorities have been relaxing the daily curfew in the district. “With improvement in the situation and no untoward incident reported after September 24, it was decided to reopen schools upto class 8th today,” an official said.