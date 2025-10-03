Schools up to Class 8 reopen in violence-hit Leh

SRINAGAR: With the improvement in the situation, all the educational institutions up to class 8th have reopened on Friday in the violence-hit Leh district of Ladakh Union Territory, where four persons were killed and 80 others injured in violence on September 24 during protests on statehood and 6th Schedule.
According to Assistant Commissioner Leh, Shabir Hussain, "The administration has also allowed small buses to ply between 10 am and 6 pm on October 3, subject to strict adherence to the restrictions laid down under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita."
All shops in the district have been directed to remain open from 10 am to 6 pm. However, the mobile internet will remain suspended, he added.
A curfew was imposed in Leh district after a peaceful protest for statehood and 6th Schedule demand on September 24 turned violent, resulted in the attack against the office of the BJP and CEC Leh Hill Council, and police and CRPF vehicles were torched, and public and private property damaged.
From the last three days, authorities have been relaxing the daily curfew in the district. “With improvement in the situation and no untoward incident reported after September 24, it was decided to reopen schools upto class 8th today,” an official said.
The Lt Governor's administration in Ladakh on Thursday announced a magisterial inquiry into the four deaths. An Inquiry officer has been appointed and he has been asked to complete the inquiry in four weeks.
The Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA ), which is an amalgam of various political, social, trade, and religious groups of Leh and Kargil districts spearheading agitation for 6th Schedule and statehood to Ladakh, have been demanding a judicial inquiry into the September 24 violence.
Both the KDA and LAB have pulled out from dialogue with the centre and said talks can resume only when the government orders judicial inquiry into the September 24 violence. They also demanded the release of all detainees, including climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, and drop all charges against him.
Meanwhile, a supporter of jailed climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has allegedly committed suicide. “According to his brothers, he had gone into depression after the incident. It seems that his death is also related to the September 24 incident, as he might not have liked the things and probably committed suicide,” LAB co-chairman Chering Dorjay said.