Lt Governor orders magisterial probe into Leh violence that left four dead

SRINAGAR: The Lt Governor administration has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the four deaths that occurred during the September 24 violence in Leh amid protests demanding statehood and inclusion under the 6th Schedule.

According to the order, the District Magistrate of Leh has appointed Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Nubra, Mukul Beniwal as the Inquiry Officer to conduct the probe.

Four persons — Jigmet Dorjey of Khamak, Rinchen Dadul of Hanu, Stanzin Namgail of Igoo, and Kargil war veteran Tsewang Tharchin of Skurbuchan — were killed in police firing. Around 80 others were injured after protestors turned violent and allegedly set ablaze the offices of the BJP, the Chief Executive Councillor of the Leh Hill Council, as well as police and CRPF vehicles. Several government and private properties were also damaged during the unrest.

The magisterial inquiry will examine the detailed facts and circumstances that led to the law and order breakdown, the police action, and the deaths. The Inquiry Officer has been directed to submit a detailed report within four weeks.

The Inquiry Officer has invited individuals with information about the September 24 violence in Leh to record their statements between October 4 and 18 at the DC Office Conference Hall, which will serve as the venue for the inquiry.

“Any person(s) having information about the incident or is willing/desirous to give oral evidence/ written statement/ material evidence (photos or video recordings) before the inquiry officer regarding the incident may appear before the undersigned and provide statements/evidence,” reads a public notice issued by the Inquiry Officer.