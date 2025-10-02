Lt Governor orders magisterial probe into Leh violence that left four dead

SRINAGAR: The Lt Governor administration has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the four deaths that occurred during the September 24 violence in Leh amid protests demanding statehood and inclusion under the 6th Schedule.
According to the order, the District Magistrate of Leh has appointed Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Nubra, Mukul Beniwal as the Inquiry Officer to conduct the probe.
Four persons — Jigmet Dorjey of Khamak, Rinchen Dadul of Hanu, Stanzin Namgail of Igoo, and Kargil war veteran Tsewang Tharchin of Skurbuchan — were killed in police firing. Around 80 others were injured after protestors turned violent and allegedly set ablaze the offices of the BJP, the Chief Executive Councillor of the Leh Hill Council, as well as police and CRPF vehicles. Several government and private properties were also damaged during the unrest.
The magisterial inquiry will examine the detailed facts and circumstances that led to the law and order breakdown, the police action, and the deaths. The Inquiry Officer has been directed to submit a detailed report within four weeks.
The Inquiry Officer has invited individuals with information about the September 24 violence in Leh to record their statements between October 4 and 18 at the DC Office Conference Hall, which will serve as the venue for the inquiry.
“Any person(s) having information about the incident or is willing/desirous to give oral evidence/ written statement/ material evidence (photos or video recordings) before the inquiry officer regarding the incident may appear before the undersigned and provide statements/evidence,” reads a public notice issued by the Inquiry Officer.
The violence on September 24 led authorities to impose curfew in the district and suspend mobile and public Wi-Fi internet. Two days later, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who had been leading a peaceful agitation demanding 6th Schedule and statehood for Ladakh, was arrested, booked under the stringent National Security Act (NSA), and shifted to Jodhpur jail in Rajasthan. The Ministry of Home Affairs has accused him of inciting violence through provocative speeches.
Police have since launched a crackdown, detaining 50 youths, including office bearers of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the vice president of the Ladakh Buddhist Association. While curfew restrictions have been relaxed during the day for the past two days, the ban on mobile internet and public Wi-Fi remains in place.
In the wake of the crackdown, both the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) — coalitions of political, social, trade, and religious groups leading the agitation — have suspended their dialogue with the Centre. Talks were scheduled for October 6, but following the killing of four people in police firing, the detention of over 50 individuals, and the booking of Wangchuk under the NSA, both groups have withdrawn from the process.
The LAB and KDA are now demanding a judicial inquiry into the four deaths by a retired Supreme Court judge, the release of all detainees, and the withdrawal of charges against Wangchuk.