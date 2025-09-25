‘Darkest day in Ladakh’s history’: MP Mohammad Haneefa Jan on Leh clashes that left 5 dead

SRINAGAR: Ladakh MP Mohammad Haneefa Jan on Friday termed the killing of five people during violent clashes with police in Leh as “one of the darkest days in Ladakh’s history,” while demanding a time-bound probe and accountability.

Five persons were killed and over 80 injured on Thursday after protests over statehood and Sixth Schedule safeguards spiralled into violence. Demonstrators set ablaze the BJP office, the Chief Executive Councilor’s office of Leh Hill Council, police and CRPF vehicles, besides damaging private and public property.

“The brutal loss of five precious sons of Ladakh and injuries to dozens of our youth and students will never be forgotten. This tragedy should have been handled with wisdom, restraint and dialogue, not force,” Haneefa said in a post on X.

He said Ladakhis had been peacefully pressing for their demands for years and described the use of force as “unacceptable.” He sought an impartial probe into the deaths, best medical care for the injured, and relief for the affected families.

“My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Their sacrifice will forever remain etched in the heart of Ladakh,” he added.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, however, held Wangchuk responsible for the unrest. “It is clear that the mob was incited by Sonam Wangchuk through his provocative statements. Incidentally, amidst these violent developments, he broke his fast and left for his village in an ambulance without making serious efforts to control the situation,” the MHA said in a statement.