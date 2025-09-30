Leh sees calm as curfew lifts; Ladakh talks stall, opposition criticizes Centre

Talks between the Union government and Ladakh representatives stalled on Tuesday after the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) backed the Leh Apex Body’s (LAB) decision to suspend dialogue until climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and others are freed.

The deadlock came as Leh saw a return to normalcy, with markets reopening and people stepping out after nearly a week of curfew.

Authorities eased restrictions in phases, extending the relaxation until 5 pm, and officials said the day passed without any incidents. However, mobile internet services remain suspended, and stringent prohibitory orders banning the assembly of five or more people are still in effect across much of the Union Territory, including Kargil.

The KDA and LAB, two powerful organisations jointly agitating for statehood and Sixth Schedule safeguards for Ladakh, declared they will not return to the negotiating table.

The decision was announced by the KDA at a press conference in Delhi, following a similar move by the LAB on Monday.

Terming release of Wangchuk and others as the key condition for resuming negotiations, scheduled for October 6, the two organisations have also demanded a judicial inquiry into last week's police firing in Leh.

"We will not participate in the talks with the Centre till Wangchuk is released, arrests are stopped, those arrested are released, and a judicial probe is ordered," said KDA co-chairman Asgar Ali Karbalai.

Wangchuk, the primary face of the agitation, was detained under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) following the violent clashes between protesters and security personnel on September 24. Over 50 people were taken into custody, and Wangchuk is currently lodged in a jail in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

Talking tough, Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta made it clear on Tuesday that no one involved in acts of violence here on September 24 would be spared.

Chairing a high-level security review meeting to assess the prevailing law and order situation in the UT this evening, the LG directed senior police officials to identify and take strict action against the miscreants responsible for disturbing peace.

"No one involved in acts of violence will be spared. Law will take its firm course, and those trying to disrupt communal harmony will face stringent action," Gupta said, addressing the meeting.