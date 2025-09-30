Kargil Democratic Alliance refuses talks with Centre until Wangchuk, others are freed

The Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) has announced it will not engage in talks with the Centre until all detained activists, including Sonam Wangchuk, are released and a judicial probe is launched into the recent police firing in Leh.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, KDA co-chairperson Asgar Ali Karbalai said, “We will not be part of any discussions with the Centre until Sonam Wangchuk is released, arrests are stopped, and a judicial inquiry into the September 24 incident is initiated.”

Karbalai also condemned the government’s portrayal of Ladakhi protesters as 'anti-national,' calling it an insult to those who have long contributed to national service.

“We don’t need certificates of patriotism. Stop branding Ladakhis as anti-national,” he said.

Backing the stance of Apex Body Leh, which suspended dialogue with the Centre on Monday, the KDA said a “conducive atmosphere” must be restored in Ladakh before any talks can continue.

Apex Body Leh leaders Thupstan Chhewang and Chering Dorjay echoed this demand, insisting that all detained activists be released unconditionally and the firing incident be probed impartially.

The September 24 clashes between security forces and protesters during a shutdown in Leh left four dead and dozens injured.

Over 50 people were detained, including Wangchuk, who was booked under the National Security Act (NSA) and sent to Jodhpur Central Jail.