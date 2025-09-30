Four hour curfew relaxation announced in Leh; security forces remain on high alert
LEH: Authorities have announced that the week-long curfew in Leh town will be relaxed for four hours from 10 am on Tuesday, directing shopkeepers to open their establishments, officials confirmed.
Restrictions were previously eased for two hours from 4 pm on Monday, shortly after the completion of the last rites of four individuals, including a retired Army personnel, who died during widespread clashes between protesters and law enforcement agencies on 24 September.
A police official stated that any decision regarding further relaxation of curfew-bound areas would depend on the situation as it unfolds during the day.
Additional District Magistrate in Leh, Ghulam Mohammed, ordered the opening of all groceries, essential services, hardware and vegetable shops during the relaxation period.
“Barring the violence last Wednesday, no untoward incident has been reported from anywhere. Police and paramilitary forces remain deployed in sensitive areas and are maintaining strict vigilance to uphold law and order,” the official added.
Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta has been holding high-level security review meetings on a near-daily basis. On Monday, he appealed to the public to maintain peace, calling it “the cornerstone of development”.
“I urge all sections of society to uphold unity and harmony, and not fall prey to the designs of anti-social and anti-national elements. The administration stands firmly with the people and will ensure their safety, dignity, and progress,” Gupta stated.
He praised the people for showing "remarkable restraint and commitment" under challenging circumstances and promised to address all legitimate concerns through dialogue and democratic processes.
The Lieutenant Governor also issued directives for enhanced intelligence gathering, regular community engagement, and prompt redressal of public grievances to build trust between the administration and citizens.
Officials noted that mobile internet services remain suspended in Leh town, while prohibitory orders banning the assembly of five or more persons are still in effect in other major parts of the Union Territory, including Kargil.
A curfew was imposed in Leh on the evening of 24 September after violent protests erupted during a shutdown called by a constituent of the Leh Apex Body (LAB), pressing for statehood and the extension of the Sixth Schedule to Ladakh.
More than 60 individuals, including two councillors, were taken into custody following the unrest. Among those detained was climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was held under the National Security Act on 26 September and later transferred to Jodhpur jail in Rajasthan.
Meanwhile, the Ladakh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for a thorough investigation into the incident to ensure "accountability and justice".
“At the same time, we demand the immediate release of all innocent persons charged with minor offences,” the party said in a statement, also expressing condolences to the families of the deceased.
“Ladakh is known for its beauty and the resilience of its people. We urge everyone in Ladakh to uphold peace and harmony. It is crucial that we do not take law and order into our own hands or fall prey to misinformation,” the statement added.
The BJP appealed for unity and cooperation, encouraging all citizens to support efforts towards healing and reconciliation.