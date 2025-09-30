Four hour curfew relaxation announced in Leh; security forces remain on high alert

LEH: Authorities have announced that the week-long curfew in Leh town will be relaxed for four hours from 10 am on Tuesday, directing shopkeepers to open their establishments, officials confirmed.

Restrictions were previously eased for two hours from 4 pm on Monday, shortly after the completion of the last rites of four individuals, including a retired Army personnel, who died during widespread clashes between protesters and law enforcement agencies on 24 September.

A police official stated that any decision regarding further relaxation of curfew-bound areas would depend on the situation as it unfolds during the day.

Additional District Magistrate in Leh, Ghulam Mohammed, ordered the opening of all groceries, essential services, hardware and vegetable shops during the relaxation period.

“Barring the violence last Wednesday, no untoward incident has been reported from anywhere. Police and paramilitary forces remain deployed in sensitive areas and are maintaining strict vigilance to uphold law and order,” the official added.

Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta has been holding high-level security review meetings on a near-daily basis. On Monday, he appealed to the public to maintain peace, calling it “the cornerstone of development”.

“I urge all sections of society to uphold unity and harmony, and not fall prey to the designs of anti-social and anti-national elements. The administration stands firmly with the people and will ensure their safety, dignity, and progress,” Gupta stated.

He praised the people for showing "remarkable restraint and commitment" under challenging circumstances and promised to address all legitimate concerns through dialogue and democratic processes.