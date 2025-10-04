Afghan Taliban foreign minister to visit India in October

KABUL: Afghanistan's Taliban foreign minister will visit India this month after the UN Security Council Committee temporarily lifted a travel ban, Kabul's foreign ministry confirmed to AFP on Saturday.

Amir Khan Muttaqi will become the first senior Taliban leader to visit India since they returned to power in 2021 following the withdrawal of the US military.

The foreign ministry told AFP the minister would go to India "after the Moscow summit" on October 7, which includes representatives from China, India, Iran and Central Asian nations.

The UN Security Council Committee has granted an exemption to the travel ban on Muttaqi, who is under UN sanctions, to allow him to visit New Delhi between October 9 and 16.