CAQM empowers DCs to take penal action against govt officials who fail to curb stubble burning

CHANDIGARG: To check stubble burning, the Deputy Commissioners in Punjab, Haryana, several districts of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh falling under the National Capital Region (NCR), and Delhi have been empowered to take penal action against government officials who fail to curb the menace by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).
Meanwhile, the Punjab Government has also whipped farmers who indulged in crop-residue burning, with over 95 cases registered and 35 'red entries' in land records. A red entry bars farmers from availing loans, mortgaging or selling land, and obtaining gun licenses.
The farmers' unions slammed the state government for its crackdown against farmers and warned of protests. The paddy stubble burning peaks in October and November as it coincides with seasonal deterioration, creating the most polluted days of the year.
Directions issued on October 1 by Dr Virinder Sharma Member (Technical) of Commission for Air Quality Management, reads, "the Commission, through direction 84 dated October 10, 2024 had authorised the Deputy Commissioners / District Collectors / District Magistrates in the States of Punjab, Haryana, NCR areas of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh and in the NCT of Delhi to file a complaint/ prosecution before jurisdictional judicial magistrate, in case of inaction in respect of officials, responsible for effective enforcement towards ensuring elimination of paddy stubble burning in their respective jurisdiction.’’
"To ensure the complete elimination of paddy stubble burning, it has been felt necessary to strengthen the concerned authorities by empowering them to initiate penal action against officials found responsible for inaction or failure in the effective monitoring and enforcement of measures aimed at eliminating paddy stubble burning within their respective jurisdictions,’’ it stated.
"The District administrations and the State Governments are expected to maintain constant and strict vigil towards elimination of paddy stubble burning,’’ it concluded.
As per the data from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Punjab has recorded 95 incidents so far this harvest season compared with 179 during the same period last year, the lowest in six years.
Meanwhile, the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has imposed environmental compensation worth Rs 2.45 lakh in 95 cases and recovered Rs 1.90 lakh.
Also, 53 FIRs have been registered by the state police, including 23 in Amritsar, under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for disobedience of lawful orders.
The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has also deployed a flying squad of 22 scientists in Punjab to monitor and curb farm fires. Every winter, air pollution in Delhi-NCR worsens due to meteorological conditions, including slower wind speeds and falling temperatures.
This move comes against the backdrop of the Supreme Court recently urging a tougher stance on the practice. Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee leader Sarwan Singh Pandher alleged that farmers were being deliberately targeted while no action is being taken against industries, which contribute the maximum to environmental pollution.
He condemned the action of registration of FIRs against farmers, red entries and imposition of fine.
Pandher said many small farmers could not afford to buy crop residue management machinery. He said the KMSC will burn the effigies of the state government and the Centre on October 6 over the issue of action against farmers for stubble burning and demand adequate compensation for flood-hit farmers.
Bharti Kisan Union general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokirkalan said the government should give Rs 2,500 per acre to farmers for stubble management. Apparently, he said farmers do not want to set the stubble on fire but they do it out of 'compulsion'.
Samyukta Kisan Morcha leader Raminder Singh Patiala said the government should give Rs 200 per quintal to farmers for stubble management.
He highlighted that the government should provide CRM machinery to farmers. It is not feasible for small farmers to buy these machines.