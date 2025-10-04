CAQM empowers DCs to take penal action against govt officials who fail to curb stubble burning

Directions issued on October 1 by Dr Virinder Sharma Member (Technical) of Commission for Air Quality Management, reads, "the Commission, through direction 84 dated October 10, 2024 had authorised the Deputy Commissioners / District Collectors / District Magistrates in the States of Punjab, Haryana, NCR areas of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh and in the NCT of Delhi to file a complaint/ prosecution before jurisdictional judicial magistrate, in case of inaction in respect of officials, responsible for effective enforcement towards ensuring elimination of paddy stubble burning in their respective jurisdiction.’’

"To ensure the complete elimination of paddy stubble burning, it has been felt necessary to strengthen the concerned authorities by empowering them to initiate penal action against officials found responsible for inaction or failure in the effective monitoring and enforcement of measures aimed at eliminating paddy stubble burning within their respective jurisdictions,’’ it stated.

"The District administrations and the State Governments are expected to maintain constant and strict vigil towards elimination of paddy stubble burning,’’ it concluded.

As per the data from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Punjab has recorded 95 incidents so far this harvest season compared with 179 during the same period last year, the lowest in six years.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has imposed environmental compensation worth Rs 2.45 lakh in 95 cases and recovered Rs 1.90 lakh.

Also, 53 FIRs have been registered by the state police, including 23 in Amritsar, under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for disobedience of lawful orders.