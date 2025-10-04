Congress says Modi’s diplomacy failed as Russia supplies engines for Pakistan’s JF-17 jets

"The latest Block III variant of this aircraft will feature the upgraded engine and the same PL-15 missiles believed to have been used against our country during Operation Sindoor. The IAF Chief has also stated that the JF-17 may be among the Pakistani fighters that were used against us," he claimed.

Ramesh said according to multiple news reports, this deal is moving forward despite direct interventions by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in June.

"The government owes the nation an explanation as to why a long-time and trusted partner like Russia is now providing military support to Pakistan, even as India continues to purchase S-400 missile systems and negotiates for Su-57 stealth fighters from Moscow," he said citing a news report.

"This development underscores yet another failure of Prime Minister Modi's personalised brand of diplomacy, which prioritises image-building and global spectacle over national interests," the Congress leader also said.

"Years of high-profile summits, choreographed photo opportunities with hugs, and grandstanding on the world stage have failed to yield substantive outcomes," he claimed.

Ramesh alleged that India remains unable to diplomatically isolate Pakistan.

"Instead, Pakistan's leadership -including its Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, whose communally poisonous statements provided the immediate backdrop to the Pahalgam terror attack -is being courted very warmly by President Donald Trump and supplied weapons by President Vladimir Putin, all while enjoying unqualified backing from China during Operation Sindoor," the Congress chief whip in Rajya Sabha said in his post.