Modi highlights Bihar’s turnaround under NDA, launches skill and education schemes

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused Bihar’s main opposition party, the RJD, of keeping the state in an educational and economic mess during its tenure, which he said led to the beginning of large-scale migration from the state.

In a veiled reference to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was recently referred to as “Jannayak” in party posters during his Yatra in Bihar, PM Modi cautioned the people of Bihar to be wary of individuals who, he claimed, are attempting to steal the legacy of the original Jannayak, the late Karpoori Thakur.

Speaking after inaugurating a range of schemes focused on youth and women’s empowerment and skill development in Bihar and other states, Modi urged the people to remain vigilant, saying, “Some people want to steal the Jannayak, which belongs only to OBC leader and former Bihar chief minister (late) Karpoori Thakur.”

Lauding the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government for lifting Bihar out of turmoil and setting it on the path to progress and peace, PM Modi said the NDA administration had ushered in a new era of development, contrasting it with the RJD regime, which he described as having abandoned the state to backwardness and disorder.

Taking a jibe at the RJD indirectly, Modi said the current generation may be unaware of the damage done to the education system 20–25 years ago. At that time, he alleged, schools remained shut and few teacher appointments were made. He claimed students were compelled to leave Bihar to pursue their education in other cities due to mismanagement under RJD rule.