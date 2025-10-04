Modi highlights Bihar’s turnaround under NDA, launches skill and education schemes

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused Bihar’s main opposition party, the RJD, of keeping the state in an educational and economic mess during its tenure, which he said led to the beginning of large-scale migration from the state.
In a veiled reference to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was recently referred to as “Jannayak” in party posters during his Yatra in Bihar, PM Modi cautioned the people of Bihar to be wary of individuals who, he claimed, are attempting to steal the legacy of the original Jannayak, the late Karpoori Thakur.
Speaking after inaugurating a range of schemes focused on youth and women’s empowerment and skill development in Bihar and other states, Modi urged the people to remain vigilant, saying, “Some people want to steal the Jannayak, which belongs only to OBC leader and former Bihar chief minister (late) Karpoori Thakur.”
Lauding the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government for lifting Bihar out of turmoil and setting it on the path to progress and peace, PM Modi said the NDA administration had ushered in a new era of development, contrasting it with the RJD regime, which he described as having abandoned the state to backwardness and disorder.
Taking a jibe at the RJD indirectly, Modi said the current generation may be unaware of the damage done to the education system 20–25 years ago. At that time, he alleged, schools remained shut and few teacher appointments were made. He claimed students were compelled to leave Bihar to pursue their education in other cities due to mismanagement under RJD rule.
“It is rather difficult to restore a tree whose roots are rotting, and this was the state of Bihar during the RJD rule; but the NDA government in the state worked to rescue the state and brought a turnaround,” he said.
Modi described India as a country of knowledge and skill, stating, “This intellectual strength is our greatest power. When the strength of the youth increases, the nation grows stronger.”
The Prime Minister said India’s Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) are not only vital centres for industrial education but also function as workshops for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). He noted that his government had established 5,000 new ITIs in the past decade, compared with 10,000 set up prior to 2014.
Modi unveiled a series of youth-focused initiatives worth over Rs 62,000 crore, with special emphasis on the poll-bound state of Bihar.
He also launched Bihar’s revamped Mukhyamantri Nishchay Swayam Sahayata Bhatta Yojana, under which nearly five lakh graduates will receive a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000 each for two years, along with access to free skill training. Furthermore, Modi introduced the redesigned Bihar Student Credit Card Scheme, which will offer interest-free education loans of up to Rs 4 lakh, significantly easing the financial burden of higher education for students.
The Prime Minister also inaugurated the Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur Skill University, envisioned to offer industry-focused courses and vocational education aimed at creating a globally competitive workforce.