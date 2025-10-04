Nation

Modi welcomes President Trump's leadership amid 'decisive' progress in peace efforts in Gaza

Modi referred to the indications of the release of Israeli hostages by Hamas and said it marks a significant step forward in efforts to restore peace in the region.
US President Donlad Trump shakes hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a bilateral meeting
US President Donlad Trump shakes hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a bilateral meeting File photo
NEW DELHI: India welcomes US President Donald Trump's leadership as peace efforts in Gaza make decisive progress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

He said on X, "India will continue to strongly support all efforts towards a durable and just peace.

"Trump has ordered Israel to stop bombing the Gaza Strip after Hamas said it had accepted some elements of his plan to end the nearly two-year war and return all the remaining hostages taken in the October 7, 2023, attack.

Hamas said it was willing to release the hostages and hand over power to other Palestinians, but that other aspects of the plan require further consultations among Palestinians.

